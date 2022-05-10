Bourbon Co. boys’ basketball coach charged with DUI

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The head coach of the Bourbon County High School boys’ basketball team is facing criminal charges.

Georgetown police arrested Lamont Campbell outside his home Saturday night after they said they were called to the area for a reckless driver.

In an arrest citation, the officer said Campbell had slurred speech, and smelled like alcohol and marijuana.

The report said Campbell was more than twice the legal limit.

He’s charged with DUI, tampering with physical evidence, and marijuana possession.

The Bourbon County school superintendent declined to comment at this time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.