Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another absolutely amazing weather day across the commonwealth as warm weather continues to flex on the overall pattern. This carries us into the start of the weekend before we change things up a bit.

Some notes on the next few days:

Temps across the west will be rather toasty and make a run at some of the earliest 90 degree numbers on record.

Much of the central and east will warm into the 80-85 degree range.

Skies are mostly dry during this time.

That said, we need to watch the northwestern sky tonight for a few showers and storms trying to drop into the west. These likely dry up before they can complete the journey, but it could be a close call.

A few showers and storms will then move in here for the weekend as a cold front drops in from the northwest. This will merge with some juice coming from the upper low backing in from the southwest, but nothing looks even close to washout material.

