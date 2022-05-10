Inflation, supply chain issues impacting rebuilding after December tornadoes

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been five months since deadly tornadoes ripped through the western part of the commonwealth in the middle of the night.

The violent winds in Taylor County left one dead and damaged 70 homes, and rebuilding is no easy task.

Taylor County Judge-Executive Barry Smith said inflation is causing a slow rebuild for some of his constituents. Reconstruction is working for some in the Pleasant Hill community, but for people like Kelly Parker, her rebuild hasn’t even started because of the costs.

“Plywood, ply board right now it’s right around $100 and right before this it was $10,” Parker said.

Parker is waiting for building supply prices to drop.

“We’re just trying to hold off a little while and praying that things level out so that we can build and not go broke,” Parker said.

Parker said her home valued at $148,000 and said the same home on the same spot a year later would cost $310,000.

The difference is more than $160,000.

Parker’s home was paid off 10 months before the tornado wiped it away.

“We sacrificed to get out of debt then the tornado came and put us back into debt,” Parker said.

Parker wishes local officials would offer more help. Judge-Executive Smith had a message for her.

“Well Kelly I pray for you and I hope the costs of these expenses come down. We work with FEMA on a day-to-day basis. I talked with them weekly and hopefully they will come through and you will get some funding,” Smith said.

Kelly Parker said she hasn’t received any help from FEMA, but help may be on the way.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.