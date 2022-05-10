Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer preview on full display

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is all about the warmer temperatures for this week.

Our highs will continue climbing over the next several days. Most of us will remain in the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Not only is it warm, but it is also on the dry side. We will keep this stretch of nice weather going through the end of the week.

There is no real change until we reach the weekend. Even at that point, our temperatures will remain elevated. Rain will roll into Kentucky for the weekend! This is not a total washout. That means most of you will experience rain, just not every single moment of each day. So don’t let that stop you from doing whatever you are preparing to do.

A cooler shot of air looks to return for next week. It could drive those highs back down to the 60s!

Take care of each other!

