Ky. woman hit by stray bullet gets to dance at daughter’s wedding
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors say a Woodford County woman who was shot in the face is making a miraculous recovery.
Peggy Bentley was shot by a stray bullet in April. Doctors treating her soon realized she also had a brain tumor. She has since gone through two successful surgeries to remove the tumor and the bullet.
Over the weekend, Bentley got to dance at her daughter’s wedding.
A fundraiser has been set up to help pay her medical bills.
Officers arrested the man accused of shooting Bentley, 27-year-old Joshua Owens, of Wilmore Ky.
