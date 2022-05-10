Ky. woman hit by stray bullet gets to dance at daughter’s wedding

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors say a Woodford County woman who was shot in the face is making a miraculous recovery.

Peggy Bentley was shot by a stray bullet in April. Doctors treating her soon realized she also had a brain tumor. She has since gone through two successful surgeries to remove the tumor and the bullet.

Over the weekend, Bentley got to dance at her daughter’s wedding.

A fundraiser has been set up to help pay her medical bills.

Officers arrested the man accused of shooting Bentley, 27-year-old Joshua Owens, of Wilmore Ky.

This moment is so incredibly special! April 23rd, Sara’s mom was shot by a stray bullet and was sent to UK hospital!... Posted by K.M. Smither Photography on Sunday, May 8, 2022

