LexArts launches free app to help people learn about art in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts just launched a new app.

LexArts says its app is the easiest way to experience, support, enjoy and learn about art in Lexington.

It includes a full list of galleries, exhibitions, and public arts. It also has a calendar of events.

LexArts hopes the app will better inform the public and help people get more involved.

We hope that this ability really helps the public know there are activities happening. They’re safe. You can get out and do them. There are outdoor activities. Because maybe you just haven’t been able to do those things,” said Ame Sweetall, LexArts president and CEO.

PNC Bank is powering the app.

You can download it for free in your app store.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.