Lexington drivers feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices spike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are skyrocketing across the country.

Lexington drivers are not too pleased when they’re pulling into the pumps Tuesday. Tuesday morning, the price at the pump at the station our reporter was at was $4.29 per gallon and we’re seeing prices like that all over Lexington.

Gas prices in Lexington jumped nearly 30 cents in a day, and when you think about where gas prices were a week ago the difference is even greater. Nationally AAA is reporting an average of $4.37/gallon which is a new high. I spoke with drivers about the sharp rise. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/F8D0UWIYXB — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) May 10, 2022

The kicker for a lot of these drivers is that gas was closer to $4 on Monday.

“I saw it this morning and I was like ‘oh no’ because I should have gotten gas yesterday,” said Meghan Hammond.

Even still, think back to a week ago and gas prices were lower than that. According to AAA, last week the average price of gas in Kentucky was sitting at $3.83, Tuesday it’s up to $4.02 statewide.

Those jumps in prices are happening all over the USA.

AAA reports gas prices are 18 cents higher on average than they were last week across the country and the $4.37 that they’re sitting at right now is the highest price per gallon average that we’ve ever seen.

Georgia is the state with the lowest average cost of gas right now and even still they are sitting at $3.90.

Hammond told us she was disappointed because the reality is she needs gas to get around and there’s not a lot she can do to save at the pump.

“I didn’t think too much of it because I had to get gas anyway but then it was $4.29 and I was like ‘uhhh gosh,’” said Hammond. “[I’m] Pretty sad because I don’t have the money. It sucks a lot.”

That sentiment is one that a lot of drivers are feeling right now, and we’ve seen over the last number of weeks that trying to predict where these prices will go is really tough.

Experts are essentially saying, buckle up because it could be a rough summer.

