Advertisement

Lexington drivers feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices spike

Lexington drivers are not too pleased when they’re pulling into the pumps Tuesday. Tuesday...
Lexington drivers are not too pleased when they’re pulling into the pumps Tuesday. Tuesday morning, the price at the pump at the station our reporter was at was $4.29 per gallon and we’re seeing prices like that all over Lexington.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are skyrocketing across the country.

Lexington drivers are not too pleased when they’re pulling into the pumps Tuesday. Tuesday morning, the price at the pump at the station our reporter was at was $4.29 per gallon and we’re seeing prices like that all over Lexington.

The kicker for a lot of these drivers is that gas was closer to $4 on Monday.

“I saw it this morning and I was like ‘oh no’ because I should have gotten gas yesterday,” said Meghan Hammond.

Even still, think back to a week ago and gas prices were lower than that. According to AAA, last week the average price of gas in Kentucky was sitting at $3.83, Tuesday it’s up to $4.02 statewide.

Those jumps in prices are happening all over the USA.

AAA reports gas prices are 18 cents higher on average than they were last week across the country and the $4.37 that they’re sitting at right now is the highest price per gallon average that we’ve ever seen.

Pain at the pump: Gas prices reach new record high

Georgia is the state with the lowest average cost of gas right now and even still they are sitting at $3.90.

Hammond told us she was disappointed because the reality is she needs gas to get around and there’s not a lot she can do to save at the pump.

“I didn’t think too much of it because I had to get gas anyway but then it was $4.29 and I was like ‘uhhh gosh,’” said Hammond. “[I’m] Pretty sad because I don’t have the money. It sucks a lot.”

That sentiment is one that a lot of drivers are feeling right now, and we’ve seen over the last number of weeks that trying to predict where these prices will go is really tough.

Experts are essentially saying, buckle up because it could be a rough summer.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Peggy Bentley was shot by a stray bullet in April. Doctors treating her soon realized she had a...
Ky. woman hit by stray bullet gets to dance at daughter’s wedding
Ky. woman hit by stray bullet gets to dance at daughter’s wedding
Ky. woman hit by stray bullet gets to dance at daughter’s wedding
Most of you will see highs reach 80 or higher
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer preview on full display
Temperatures will hold steady in the 80s
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast