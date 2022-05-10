Advertisement

Lexington mother charged with murdering her children enters not guilty plea

Nikki James
Nikki James(Fayette County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nikki James appeared in court Tuesday for the first time.

She’s accused of stabbing her children to death. Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams were killed on May 2 at the Parkway Manor Apartments on Rogers Road. Dispatch logs show officers conducted two welfare checks at the home the day before.

In court, Judge John Tackett told James she was charged with two counts of murder.

People in the community are reflecting on the lives of Deon and Skyler. Shawn Pryor mentored Deon in a creative writing and comics class at Winburn Middle School. He says the boy lit up as he worked on a story about a kid wanting to be a superhero like his father.

Cerise Bouchard taught Skyler at Mary Todd Elementary School and said losing Skyler was like losing her own child. On Monday, dozens gathered outside Parkway Manor Apartments to honor the siblings.

MORE:

“I believe that there can be collective healing in grieving together, leaning on and supporting one another in the disbelief, in the shock, in the anger, in all of those stages that come with grief and trauma,” said Tomerial Brooks, a licensed social worker.

Brooks said we can also use this moment to talk about the importance of mental health, especially in communities of color.

“Cultural messages around strength, perseverance, resiliency, which could actually end up being barriers to seeking outside support, whether that’s professional or informal support,” Brooks said.

James looked on as the judge discussed details of her case.

A not guilty plea was entered on James’ behalf. The judge did not set a bond.

James is due back in court on Thursday for her preliminary hearing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Lexington drivers feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices spike
WATCH | Lexington drivers feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices spike
LexArts says its app is the easiest way to experience, support, enjoy and learn about art in...
LexArts launches free app to help people learn about art in Lexington
At the ceremony, the attendees signed a beam that will be placed in the house and will be...
Topping off ceremony held for new Fisher House at Lexington VA campus
Lexington drivers are not too pleased when they’re pulling into the pumps Tuesday. Tuesday...
Lexington drivers feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices spike