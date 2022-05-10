Advertisement

One person killed in Pulaski Co. house fire

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Pulaski County.

According to officials with the Woodstock Fire Department, it happened overnight Tuesday at a home on Liberty Road, off Highway 70.

At least one person died at the scene, another person was flown to a hospital to be treated at a burn unit.

The Woodstock Fire Department was assisted by Western Rockcastle Fire, along with rescue crews out of Somerset, and members of the Eubank Fire Department, among others.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Dozens of people gathered to honor two children, Skyler and Deon Williams, killed a week ago at...
Dozens gather to honor the lives of two Lexington children killed
Human remains were discovered in 19 unmarked graves at the site of the proposed Ford Battery...
Remains of 19 people found on land intended for Ford battery plant
WATCH | Lexington mayoral candidates square off in televised debate
WATCH | Lexington mayoral candidates square off in televised debate
People in Woodford County are walking with an extra pep in their step. Versailles is home to...
Versailles community celebrates Derby win for trainer Eric Reed