Topping off ceremony held for new Fisher House at Lexington VA campus

Topping off ceremony held for new Fisher House at Lexington VA campus
By Ally Blake and WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A “topping off ceremony” was held Tuesday morning in Lexington for the new Fisher House on the VA campus on Leestown Road.

A Fisher House is a place where veterans and their families can stay free of charge while their loved ones are receiving care.

The house will have 16 suites and house over 500 veterans and their families a year. It should also save families nearly $600,000 a year on transportation and lodging.

At the ceremony, the attendees signed a beam that will be placed in the house and will be visible to all that visit the Fisher House.

“It’s the families who are left. It’s the moms. It’s the dads. It’s their wives, their spouses, their kids. They are the ones that deal with it way more than we do because they see us at home,” said Matthew Bradford, USMC ret. “But, you know, what you are taking away that stress of providing the Fisher House here now they don’t have to deal with the stress. They can come here to where they are home. They can have a home-cooked meal. They can go to therapy and their appointments and then go right back home.”

The House should be completed by early 2023 for veterans and their families.

