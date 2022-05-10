What are the rules on political calls & texts?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the Kentucky primary election a week away, are calls and texts from political campaigns starting to blow up your phone?

What are the rules on those?

Chances are you might have already received one of those texts or calls. Campaign calls and texts are exempt from the do not call list requirements.

All states, including Kentucky, allow access to voter data for election purposes. That means information about your political party affiliation, address, and even past political donations can make you a target for those calls and texts.

However, the rules from there are different depending on whether it’s a mobile phone or landline. For a mobile device, they can’t be robocalls or robotexts without your prior consent.

Those calls are permitted when made to landline telephones, even without prior express consent.

However, campaigns can bypass those robotext rules by using technology to send one message at a time, rather than all at once.

If you think you’ve received a political robocall or text that does not comply with the fcc’s rules, you can file an informal complaint with the Federal Communications Commission at fcc.gov/complaints.

If you are receiving texts that you didn’t ask for, report the sender by forwarding the texts to 7726 or SPAM. Campaigns should also honor opt-out requests if you reply “stop.”

