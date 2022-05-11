5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a chemical incident in Madison County.
Agencies from multiple counties are responding to a residential area on Short Line Pike, just east of Berea.
Emergency officials at the scene tell us chemicals were being mixed inside a home, which caused some sort of reaction.
Five people have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions and exact injuries are unknown right now.
Emergency officials are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.
We’re told the surrounding neighborhood is not in any danger because of this incident.
This is a developing story.
