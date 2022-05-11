Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes By The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another really nice and really warm weather day taking shape across the region. This continues to be part of our summer preview of a pattern that takes us through the rest of the week. Once into the weekend, we try to shake it up a bit.

Highs today are 80-85 much of central and eastern Kentucky with upper 80s to near 90 in the west. There’s the smallest risk for a shower or storm across the western half of the state, but most stay dry.

Temps do edge down some later in the week as our monster upper low off the east coast begins to pull back toward the west. This is the same system that rolled through here with some rain and storms Derby Weekend and it may get far enough west over the weekend to bring us another shot at a shower or storm.

Yes, that’s extremely rare for a system to make a loop like that and even more rare for it to impact us… Twice.

From there, a cold front moves in late Sunday into Sunday night with scattered showers and storms with it. That front may slow down on top of us early next week with some clusters of showers and storms possibly coming with it.

Cooler air comes in behind it into the first half of next week.

