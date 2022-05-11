Ky. students get pepper sprayed as part of hands-on assignment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students at Eastside Technical Center were hit with pepper spray Wednesday morning, but don’t worry, they signed up for it.

It may sound crazy, but it was part of a school assignment in law enforcement.

“So we pepper spray them as a final exercise for them to overcome significant pain and obstacles that are thrown in front of them, out to still accomplish whatever mission it is, in this case subdue a resisting subject,” said Lisa Rudzinski, an administrative dean at Eastside Technical Center.

In this case, the person sprayed is a police officer. This exercise is called Project Baselining.

“You are standing there taking pepper spray that you know is going to hurt, be uncomfortable. You’re seeing it but you’re still going to do it. That shows an inner toughness not everybody has,” Rudzinski said.

Rudzinski is a retired Kentucky State Police trooper. In those 22 years she taught cadets, she found a new career being a public school teacher and focusing on what she knows best-- law enforcement.

“I had to adjust more than the students did,” Rudzinski said.

These students adjusted as well, overcoming this adversity, with a life lesson.

It was one heck of a final exam, and one these students will never forget.

