Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures keep surging

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Summer preview holds steady for a few more days.

If you have enjoyed these past few days, you will really enjoy what we have left in the tank. These warm temperatures will remain in the area for today and the rest of the week. The sunshine will be big and bright in the sky for you. Just some typical summer-like weather!

At the end of the week, we will see some showers & storms. It is the next best chance of change that we have in the forecast. Showers will increase in our southeastern counties on Friday. Some of that could spill over and reach us around central Kentucky. Most of you will not see anything fall from the sky!

Our weekend chances look a little better. I think more people will see rain, but it still isn’t a washout. Temperatures should fall back down to around normal. That puts us back down to around the mid-70s each afternoon. A full-blown cold front will pass through Kentucky by the end of the weekend and early next week. It will take a nibble out of those temperatures.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.