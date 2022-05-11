Advertisement

Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race.(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race.

Cameron is hoping to ride his resistance to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office.

Cameron made history in 2019 as the first African American in Kentucky to serve as attorney general.

Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid for governor. Cameron last year led the legal fight against pandemic-related restrictions that Beshear imposed.

Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers.

