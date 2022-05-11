Advertisement

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron officially running for governor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is officially running for governor in 2023.

Cameron, a Republican, filed his paperwork Wednesday morning to run.

Cameron has been busy during his tenure with issues that came to his office at a rapid pace—the pandemic, the Breonna Taylor case and an ongoing opioid crisis are some of those.

MORE: Kentucky Newsmakers 3/27: Congressman Hal Rogers; Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Cameron is a historic figure as the only African American elected statewide in his own right. His initiatives include targeting abortion in the state and, recently, an effort to figure out how TikTok videos are impacting young people. He’s the 51st attorney general of Kentucky and the first Republican elected to that office since World War II.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon have also announced their candidacy for the state’s top job on the Republican ticket.

With Cameron’s announcement, Secretary of State Michael Adams says he will now consider running for attorney general.

This is a developing story.

