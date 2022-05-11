Advertisement

Lexington police investigating two overnight shootings

Man found shot in Lexington on Martin Luther King Blvd.
Man found shot in Lexington on Martin Luther King Blvd.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened overnight Wednesday.

The first happened just before midnight. According to police someone shot into a home on Wickland Drive, near Bryan Station Middle School. Police say five people were inside the home at the time. No one was injured.

The second incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say a man was found shot on North Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects for either case.

