Neighbors in Anderson Co. share concerns over Buffalo Trace development plan

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a packed house at Tuesday night’s Anderson County zoning meeting.

Dozens of neighbors are concerned about Buffalo Trace development plans that would build warehouses on farmland along Graefenburg Road.

The proposal would build warehouses that would be spread across 450 acres. Neighbors said they do not want the warehouses there.

Neighbors said they have concerns about this farmland being gone, as well as what they say environmental impacts it would have on their neighborhood, as well as traffic safety concerns.

Meanwhile, officials with Buffalo Trace said they have evaluated the area closely and developed a responsible plan that takes the neighborhood into consideration.

Neighbors said they didn’t find out about these plans until about two weeks ago. They say they’re worried about fire hazards with so much alcohol in their area, pollution, and what’s known as whiskey fungus.

Representatives from Buffalo Trace were at the meeting, and said the expansion would help with jobs and tourism as the bourbon industry continues to see an exponential boom. They said studies have shown the whiskey fungus does not have health effects and that there are successful distilleries in Anderson County.

While there were many at the meeting speaking against it, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and Anderson County Forward were in favor, citing job and economic growth, and tax revenue.

The boards consultant found the current zoning for agriculture was appropriate, and added valid traffic safety concerns, and recommended the board deny the change. The board narrowly passed to recommend the zone change 4-3.

This does not mean the zone change is automatically approved. It now goes to the Anderson County Fiscal Court for final consideration.

