Now-former Scott Co. coroner admits to stealing ammo from Kentucky State Police

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Coroner John Goble pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a federal charge for stealing ammo from Kentucky State Police.

Just before the court hearing, he also resigned from his office, effective immediately.

The guilty plea comes as part of a plea agreement. He’s going to plead guilty to the first charge he’s facing, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and the rest of the charges will be dropped.

This stems from a four-year operation to steal and sell guns and ammunition from the Kentucky State Police. Goble is pleading guilty to the count having to do with the ammunition.

He said as part of his plea that he and two other individuals were involved and that the ammunition was stored inside the coroner’s office over that four-year period.

Goble said in court that he knew what he was doing was wrong and the judge accepted his plea.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three of which could be supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is set for August 12 at 1:30 in Frankfort.

