Advertisement

Police looking for missing Pulaski County woman

According to the Burnside Polic Dept., 41-year-old Chasity Shelton was reported missing Tuesday...
According to the Burnside Polic Dept., 41-year-old Chasity Shelton was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. They say she was last seen Monday leaving her home on Poplar Avenue in a 2018 white Toyota Camry.(Burnside Polic Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a missing Pulaski County woman.

According to the Burnside Polic Dept., 41-year-old Chasity Shelton was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. They say she was last seen Monday leaving her home on Poplar Avenue in a 2018 white Toyota Camry.

Police say “it is crucial that this individual be located as soon as possible.”

If you see Shelton or know of her whereabouts, please call the Burnside Police Department at (606) 561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at (606) 679-3200, or contact your local law enforcement authorities.

MISSING PERSON MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DATE: May 10,2022 Contact: Chief Mike Hill ...

Posted by Burnside Police Department on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Magee's Lexington
Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Several people have been taken to the hospital after a chemical incident in Madison County.
5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident
Clara Pinckney and Kennedy Lavertu Disney On Ice
Clara Pinckney and Kennedy Lavertu Disney On Ice
Warmer temperatures are with us for the rest of the week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The pattern remains warm
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures keep surging