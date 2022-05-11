Advertisement

Two charged with stealing U-Haul truck

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested in Lexington for allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck. According to police, officers attempted to pull the truck over around 3 a.m. Wednesday but it sped off. Officers did not chase after the vehicle.

A short time later, the U-Haul crashed into a line of trees in Meadowbrook Park. Two people inside tried to run from the scene, but were captured and arrested by police.

A trailer attached to the truck is being returned to its owner. U-Haul is retrieving the truck.

