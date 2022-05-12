Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another warm day but the temp trend is coming down a little as our system going in reverse starts to impact our weather. That impact will be a little greater to start the weekend before bigger changes show up early next week.

Highs today are mainly upper 70s to low 80s across the eastern half of the state. The west will still be mid to upper 80s.

The upper low in the east will slowly work back toward the west and throws enough juice in here for a shower or storm Friday and Saturday.

Yes, this is the same system that gave us rain and storms Friday and Derby Day. A cold front then follows that up Sunday night and early Monday with showers and thunderstorms.

That front has much more of a south push than what the models were showing yesterday, so we are back to much cooler air taking control for a day or two.

