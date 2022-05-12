Advertisement

Crews working to fight structure fire in Richmond

Crews respond to house fire in Galesburg Saturday night.
Crews respond to house fire in Galesburg Saturday night.(Ryan Bishop / U.S. Air National Guard)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Fire Department confirms they have crews working to fight a structure fire in the city.

It’s on Maple Street off Big Hill Avenue. Multiple viewers have called WKYT to report seeing smoke and fire in the area.

There is no word on how the fire started or if anyone is hurt.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

