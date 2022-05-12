Advertisement

Disturbing details emerge in court hearing for Lexington mother accused of killing children

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning.

Nikki James had a preliminary hearing after police say she stabbed her children to death.

[WARNING: Graphic details below]

Disturbing details came out during the hearing. Police say they received a number of 911 calls from neighbors saying that James was pounding on their doors telling them to “kill their kids and kill themselves.”

Detective Joshua Crowe testified that when the first officer arrived at the apartment complex off of Rogers Road he found James outside some of the apartments.

“She was covered in blood, had no pants, and had lacerations on her body,” said Det. Crowe. “Upon contact, Ms. James began to strike the officer and was subsequently placed in handcuffs.”

Witnesses told police that James had told them she killed her children, 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams.

“They were found to have no pulse, no breathing, and were suffering from several apparent wounds, it was multiple lacerations and stab wounds,” said Det. Crowe.

Police say they took multiple weapons from the apartment.

James and the two children were transported to the hospital. We’re told James had a number of injuries herself with a gash on her neck, one going down the front of her body, and one on her hand.

“At the hospital, Ms. James made excited utterance statements that, referencing that someone had killed their kids but couldn’t kill theirself,” said Det. Crowe.

The detective said James was placed on a psychiatric hold at the hospital before she was released.

The defense didn’t provide an argument against probable cause at the hearing and, as a result, the case was waived to a Fayette County Grand Jury.

At this point, there is no bond set in this case and James remains in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center.

