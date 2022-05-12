Advertisement

Early voting begins in Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting for the Kentucky primary is underway.

A new law lets Kentuckians vote early without special permission. You can cast your ballot Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Lexington’s early voting location is at Kroger Field. Early voting started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Voters can park in the blue lot off of Alumni Drive and enter at gate eleven.

Voters tell us the process inside Kroger Field is quite an easy one. They say lines are short and the process is very quick.

Some voters, like Lenora Combs, say Kroger Field was a more convenient voting location for them than their assigned voting location.

“My parents taught me that I should always vote. And recently, actually yesterday, I received a card saying that the place I normally vote has been changed. I wasn’t familiar with the new location so my sister said ‘Well, we’ll go to UK and vote today early” and I said, ‘that sounds good.’ But it was convenient no lines and I loved it,” said Combs.

A reminder to voters, make sure to check the ballot you receive inside of Kroger Field, or at any other voting location, to ensure the ballot you receive is correct.

