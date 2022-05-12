Advertisement

East Tennessee ‘UFO’ identity a mystery

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans were surprised to see a mystery flying object flying high above Wednesday night. The object appeared to be a circle of lights and caused several viewers to call into WVLT’s newsroom asking what it might be.

Nate Nelson of Nate Nelson Photography managed to capture the object on camera.

According to FlightAware, a company that tracks domestic and international flights, the object was an Alphabet Loon balloon. Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Loon LLC, another company headed by Alphabet, ran the balloons as part of a project aimed at increasing internet access. FlightAware lists the object as “Project Loon 593″ and classifies it as one of the tennis court-sized balloons.

Loon LLC, however, shut down in early 2021, according to The BBC. WVLT News reached out to a representative from Alphabet, Scott Coriell, who said the object was not a Loon Balloon. “Loon was actually wound down in early 2021 and has not flown any balloons since last year,” Coriell said.

WVLT News also reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and asked if they might know what the object was. “The FAA has nothing out of the ordinary to report,” representative Elizabeth Isham said. She did not clarify further.

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee congressman, responded to WVLT News’ request for comment on the situation, saying “the reason you don’t see any UFOs above our nation’s capital is because they can’t find signs of intelligent life here.”

At this time, it is not known who owns the balloons that were used in the Loon project. WVLT News has reached out for more clarification.

‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee
‘UFO’ captures attention above East Tennessee(Nate Nelson Photography)

