Fmr. central Ky. principal found not guilty on child pornography-related charges

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former central Kentucky principal who was accused of child pornography-related charges has been found not guilty.

Phillip Todd Wilson is the former principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center.

Wilson was indicted on 17 child pornography-related crimes in 2019.

He pleaded not guilty.

According to Clark Circuit Court, Wilson was acquitted on all charges during his trial earlier this week.

