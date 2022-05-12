Advertisement

Former federal prosecutor announces run for Kentucky attorney general

Russell Coleman, pictured here during a news conference while U.S. Attorney for the Western...
Russell Coleman, pictured here during a news conference while U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, has announced that he is a candidate for Attorney General of Kentucky in 2023.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky has announced that he is running to be Kentucky’s next attorney general.

In a release announcing his candidacy, Russell Coleman is described as “a pro-life, pro-family candidate who will always Back the Blue.”

Coleman, a former FBI special agent, was the federal prosecutor during the Trump administration. He has also served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Oldham County and senior advisor and legal counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“My priority is the same as President Trump’s: Make America Safe Again by stopping the people who are poisoning our communities with deadly drugs and using technology to target our kids, parents and grandparents. As Attorney General, I will never stop working to protect our families, uphold our conservative values, and protect our Constitutional freedoms. My plan is to build a safer Commonwealth for everyone, from the big cities to the small towns of Kentucky,” said Coleman in his campaign launch statement.

The entry by Coleman into the 2023 race comes one day after Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s current attorney general, announced that he is running for governor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials at the scene tell us swimming pool chemicals were being mixed inside a...
5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident
According to the Burnside Polic Dept., 41-year-old Chasity Shelton was reported missing Tuesday...
Police looking for missing Pulaski County woman
Wickland Drive shooting 2022
Surveillance camera captures shooting at Lexington home
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated

Latest News

People voting.
UK professor analyzes upcoming primary election
Some Kentucky lawmakers express worry over the direction the economy is heading as others claim...
Kentucky lawmakers focus on inflation as the President is set to deliver the State of the Union addr
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Kentucky lawmakers focus on inflation as the President is set to deliver the State of the Union address
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn