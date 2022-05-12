Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Conditions stay dry for another day, but rain will be here by Friday.

You can expect another real winner in the world of weather for your Thursday. We’ll likely see highs reach the low and mid-80s again. It is our last completely dry day for a while. I am not saying that everyone gets wet, but I am saying that there is a daily chance of rain that comes to life!

At no point do I think that we experience a washout with this setup. We’ll end up with a daily chance of showers & storms after it all gets going on Friday. What’s interesting about these first showers, they’ll approach from the east. An area of low pressure, the same one from Derby weekend, will backtrack and throw some moisture into the region for that Friday forecast. Many communities will not see the first drop of rain!

That system will pull away, again! The doors fly open for the next rounds of rain. Once we get these chances going, they will not disappear from the forecast until next week. Again, none of this includes a washout! You’ll just find better chances of rain falling into place for the weekend and next week.

