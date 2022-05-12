Kentucky Democratic Party files ethics complaint against Cameron

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against sitting attorney general Daniel Cameron after he announced his run for governor.

KDP Chairman Colmon Elridge claims Cameron violated ethics laws and calls for an investigation by the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The complaint cites past commission opinions barring an attorney general from investigating a governor and then challenging that governor in an election.

“Stumbo and Beshear had to follow the rules. And they did,” said Elridge. “And, let me be clear. Daniel Cameron does not get to play by his own rules.”

Cameron’s campaign released this statement in response:

“General Cameron has time and again protected the rights of Kentuckians who have had their rights trampled upon by a Governor acting outside the bounds of the law. Andy Beshear has lost time and again. This is the real Andy Beshear - he shows his true colors when he has his minions send out a memo complaining that being held to the law is unfair. Over a year out, and Beshear is already acting this desperate? What a joke.”

