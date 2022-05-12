Advertisement

Kentucky’s 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are both from Fayette County

The Kentucky students are Grayson N. Kemplin from Henry Clay High School and McKenna Sun from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. They were both chosen for their accomplishments in academics.(Kentucky Department of Education)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky students are among 161 high school seniors named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Kentucky students are Grayson N. Kemplin from Henry Clay High School and McKenna Sun from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. They were both chosen for their accomplishments in academics.

“We at the Kentucky Department of Education thank the teachers and families who support and encourage these students every day and congratulate Grayson and McKenna on being chosen for such a prestigious honor,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Being named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar is one of the highest honors a high school student can attain. We are very proud of them and know they are on the path toward a successful and fulfilling future.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

As directed by presidential executive order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

