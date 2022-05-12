Tips for chemically prepping your pool this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people in Berea were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after mixing swimming pool chemicals in their home, which caused a reaction.

Now, we want to show you what you should or should not do before you chemically prep your own pool this season.

“I’d say a general rule of thumb, make sure you add chemicals to water, not adding water to chemicals and not try to mix anything,” said Burt Christensen, the co-owner of Suntime Pools.

Chlorine is a popular pool chemical that can be dangerous if not handled properly.

“Chlorine can be very flammable. It’s a product every pool is using right now,” Christensen said.

Christensen said always prepare swimming pool chemicals outside. If anything goes wrong, at least you’re out in the open.

“pH reducers, a lot of times muriatic acids, something that’s commonly used, these can be really effective products,” Christensen said. “They can also be very aggressive and potentially harmful products as well.”

He said make sure you read and understand the directions.

“When in doubt, contacting a pool professional that’s familiar with those chemicals and ask for advice,” Christensen said.

Christensen said some pool chemicals can be mixed, but to be careful, and when it doubt, ask a professional.

