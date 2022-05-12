Advertisement

Volunteer registration open for 2022 Barbasol Championship

The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced tickets to the 2022 Tournament will go on sale Monday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m.(Barbasol Championship)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteer registration is open for the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville at https://www.barbasolchampionship.com/volunteer/.

The Barbasol is coming off its best year since arriving in Kentucky in 2018 in terms of attendance, television viewership, and the overall excitement brought on by world-class play and a six-round sudden-death playoff that saw Seamus Power of Ireland edge J.T. Poston.

“More than 800 volunteers help bring the Barbasol Championship to life every year,” said Tournament Director Darren Nelson. “Our volunteers are the heartbeat of the Barbasol and allow us to allocate essential resources to the six local charities we’re supporting this year through Caddie127. We couldn’t do it without them or our Official Volunteer Sponsor – Commonwealth Credit Union.”

This year’s event will once again be played at the picturesque Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, just outside of Lexington.

Volunteer Opportunities

Golf knowledge isn’t required to volunteer. The Barbasol Championship tournament has a variety of opportunities for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Volunteer committees range from Shotlink Operators, On-Course Marshals, and Standard Bearers to merchandise volunteers, manage crowds, walk with the Pro’s and more. A full list of committees can be viewed at https://www.barbasolchampionship.com/volunteer/. Committees are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Register

Returning and new volunteers must complete online registration at cuetoems.com/barbasol_2022/volunteer.aspx.

All 2022 volunteers will receive the following package, in exchange for their generous donation to support the tournament’s charitable mission:

VOLUNTEER PACKAGE: $35.00

  • Barbasol/Commonwealth Credit Union logoed Volunteer Bag
  • Official Barbasol logoed Golf Shirt
  • Official Barbasol logoed Golf Hat/Visor/Bucket Hat
  • Tournament Week Badge
  • Receive two (2) Ground tickets per tournament day
  • Breakfast, Lunch & Snacks on your workdays
  • Invitation to Volunteer Appreciation Party

For complete information on the Barbasol Championship please visit: www.barbasolchampionship.com

