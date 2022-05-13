Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Strong Storms Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping you’ve enjoyed this awesome week of weather because we do have a few changes working in. That means the chance for scattered storms over the weekend and a much more active setup into next week.

That big system off the east coast is finally working back toward the west. This will bring a shower or storm across the east and southeast.

Most of the state is dry with temps 80-85.

A better threat for some storms will be with us Saturday into Sunday, but this continues to look scattered. The models are spitting out some hot spots of downpours, but this isn’t a widespread event. Some of the storms may be strong.

Again, you get lots of dry times out there for the next few days. Outside of any storm, temps will be upper 70s to low 80s for many.

A cold front then drops in here Sunday night with a line of showers and storms that takes us into Monday morning. Some may be severe.

Cooler and drier air then filters in behind that for later Monday and Tuesday.

Then, the front works back to the north as a warm front with waves of showers and storms developing along it by later Wednesday and Thursday.

