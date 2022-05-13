Advertisement

Turnout light so far for early voting in Laurel County

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting for Kentucky’s primary election is underway.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown says gone are the days of the voting precinct and instead, you can vote at several different centers throughout the county.

He says turnout has been light and there’s never been a line to wait in so to speak. Voters we spoke with say they like this convenience.

People can vote Friday, Saturday and again on Tuesday. All you need is your driver’s license or some form of identification. Polls are open Friday until 4 p.m.

Brown says, in most of their local races, whoever wins the Republican primary will also carry the general election because there are no Democratic challengers.

