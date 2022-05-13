Turnout light so far for early voting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting for Kentucky’s primary election is underway.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown says gone are the days of the voting precinct and instead, you can vote at several different centers throughout the county.

He says turnout has been light and there’s never been a line to wait in so to speak. Voters we spoke with say they like this convenience.

People can vote Friday, Saturday and again on Tuesday. All you need is your driver’s license or some form of identification. Polls are open Friday until 4 p.m.

Brown says, in most of their local races, whoever wins the Republican primary will also carry the general election because there are no Democratic challengers.

Early voting is underway in Laurel County. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/WsFOJizuc0 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 13, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.