EKU holding both graduation ceremonies on Friday

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is holding its graduation ceremonies on Friday.

This is the first time that EKU is hosting both of its graduation ceremonies on Friday, instead of the traditional Saturday graduation.

Graduation is a huge milestone moment for college students.

EKU graduates are gathering on the university’s football field to receive their degrees.

“We will formally confer 20 doctoral degrees, nine specialist degrees, 194 masters degrees, 988 bachelor’s degrees, and 23 associate degrees for 1,234 degrees today,” said Dr. David McFaddin, EKU President.

Graduation marks the culmination of years of hard work.

And, for these students, enduring some of the toughest learning conditions in modern memory.

One speaker spoke about moments that defined her college experience, COVID-19 being one that she won’t ever forget. But as she said, the story didn’t end there. The moments kept coming, leading up to this bright sunny morning.

“Go out into the world and enjoy each moment, big and little, because each of those moments is a step to your next chapter.”

