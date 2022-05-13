Advertisement

Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts.(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It’s another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire’s planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

