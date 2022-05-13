Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather finally makes a return

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern does not look like a soaker, but more chances are in the forecast.

An old area of low pressure is sitting off the east coast and will throw some moisture toward Kentucky today. Let me say that there is not a significant chance of rain from this setup. I do think that some of you will get wet, briefly! These scattered showers will hover around southern and eastern Kentucky. What is so important about these showers is they are the first chances since this past Saturday.

You have a better chance of showers & storms on Saturday. Again, the chances are scattered around the region. There will be quite a few dry hours once this rain gets going. If you are caught under one of these it could be a little gusty or even a little on the heavier side. Just keep that in mind if you have some outdoor plans. It isn’t a cancellation situation, but it is one that could delay the plan.

There could be a few strong storms around on Sunday. A cold front will finally move into Kentucky. As it slides through the region our rain chances will increase until we get to the other side of that front. Expect temperatures to drop to around and just below normal.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Disturbing details emerge in court hearing for Lexington mother accused of killing children
Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

Latest News

A few showers are possible today.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend
Rain chances are set to increase
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will approach from the east
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers blow in soon