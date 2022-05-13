Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather finally makes a return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern does not look like a soaker, but more chances are in the forecast.

An old area of low pressure is sitting off the east coast and will throw some moisture toward Kentucky today. Let me say that there is not a significant chance of rain from this setup. I do think that some of you will get wet, briefly! These scattered showers will hover around southern and eastern Kentucky. What is so important about these showers is they are the first chances since this past Saturday.

You have a better chance of showers & storms on Saturday. Again, the chances are scattered around the region. There will be quite a few dry hours once this rain gets going. If you are caught under one of these it could be a little gusty or even a little on the heavier side. Just keep that in mind if you have some outdoor plans. It isn’t a cancellation situation, but it is one that could delay the plan.

There could be a few strong storms around on Sunday. A cold front will finally move into Kentucky. As it slides through the region our rain chances will increase until we get to the other side of that front. Expect temperatures to drop to around and just below normal.

Take care of each other!

