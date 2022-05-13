Justin Rigg signs free agent deal with Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKYT) - Former Kentucky tight end and Ohio native Justin Rigg has signed a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced on Friday.

Rigg, who is from Springboro, will report to the team’s Rookie Minicamp this week.

The 6-foot-6 Rigg played in a school-record 63 games for the Wildcats, including 35 starts. He caught 50 passes for 547 yards, including five touchdowns. Rigg caught a season-high four passes for 24 yards, including a touchdown against No. 1 Georgia last year.

