Justin Rigg signs free agent deal with Bengals

Ohio native one of 16 FA signings by Cincinnati
Former UK tight end Justin Rigg is now a Cincinnati Bengal.
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKYT) - Former Kentucky tight end and Ohio native Justin Rigg has signed a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced on Friday.

Rigg, who is from Springboro, will report to the team’s Rookie Minicamp this week.

The 6-foot-6 Rigg played in a school-record 63 games for the Wildcats, including 35 starts. He caught 50 passes for 547 yards, including five touchdowns. Rigg caught a season-high four passes for 24 yards, including a touchdown against No. 1 Georgia last year.

