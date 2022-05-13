Kentucky Newsmakers 5/15: Fayette Co. Attorney Larry Roberts & challenger Angela Evans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with incumbent County Attorney Larry Roberts and his challenger, Angela Evans.

We’re in the middle of the Kentucky primary. Some have already voted early, and others will head to the polls on Tuesday. There are races up and down the ballot.

The Democratic primary will decide who the Fayette County attorney is and this year there are some interesting issues that have been debated.

Incumbent County Attorney Larry Roberts’ challenger Angela Evans is a former public defender and former member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Roberts was first elected to the job in 2006 and many years before that he was Fayette Commonwealth’s attorney. He has also been a defense attorney. Tuesday, he’s running for another term in the Democratic primary.

We talk to both candidates about the race.

