No. 5 Florida uses walks, key hits to punch SEC Semifinal ticket

By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Softball dropped a 9-3 decision to the host Florida Gators on Thursday night at Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium in the 2022 Southeastern Conference quarterfinals.

Florida was given eight walks in the game, the most issued by Kentucky pitching on the season in the 52-game season to this point. Florida advances into the SEC Tournament semifinals on Friday afternoon and will play Arkansas or Ole Miss.

Kentucky concludes its 2022 NCAA Tournament resume with a 35-17 overall record. Florida improves to 43-15.

Lauren Johnson hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first inning to make it a 3-2 game after the Gators struck for three early runs, but the Gators ballooned the lead as the game progressed and added runs in the second and sixth innings.

Kayla Kowalik and Lauren Johnson both had two hits in the game as part of seven hits for the Wildcats on Thursday.

The 2022 NCAA Softball Selection Show will be held Sunday night on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

