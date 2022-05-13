Oliver Lewis Way to be closed Saturday for Lexington’s first-ever StreetFest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is encouraging people to get out and get active this weekend.

They’re hosting the city’s first-ever StreetFest Saturday afternoon.

Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the space for people to bike, skate, jog and walk.

StreetFest will also have fitness and yoga classes, along with a hula hoop contest and bike race.

Organizers with the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization said they want people to be able to enjoy the weather and open space.

“It’s a celebration of streets as shared spaces. We’ve got a lot of people that are walking, biking, scooting, skipping, jogging, just getting out and about now that the weather is getting nicer,” said Angela Poe, senior program manager.

StreetFest will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.