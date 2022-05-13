Advertisement

Oliver Lewis Way to be closed Saturday for Lexington’s first-ever StreetFest

Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the...
Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the space for people to bike, skate, jog and walk.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is encouraging people to get out and get active this weekend.

They’re hosting the city’s first-ever StreetFest Saturday afternoon.

Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the space for people to bike, skate, jog and walk.

StreetFest will also have fitness and yoga classes, along with a hula hoop contest and bike race.

Organizers with the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization said they want people to be able to enjoy the weather and open space.

“It’s a celebration of streets as shared spaces. We’ve got a lot of people that are walking, biking, scooting, skipping, jogging, just getting out and about now that the weather is getting nicer,” said Angela Poe, senior program manager.

StreetFest will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Disturbing details emerge in court hearing for Lexington mother accused of killing children
Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

Latest News

Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
WATCH | Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 5/15: Fayette Co. Attorney Larry Roberts & challenger Angela Evans
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
Six people hurt in Boyle County crash
WATCH | Six people hurt in Boyle County crash