Six people hurt in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boyle County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Forkland Rd., just east of the Forkland Community Center.

The details of the crash are not known, but emergency officials tell us the six people were in one vehicle. We’re told it was four minors and two adults.

Two of the minors were airlifted to a Lexington hospital. The other four were taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. We don’t know their current conditions.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the accident.

