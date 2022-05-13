University of Kentucky holding first-ever university-wide job fair
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday.
It will be at Kroger Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They have 700 positions at all levels available, including nursing care techs and medical assistants.
Community research positions and skilled trade positions are also available.
