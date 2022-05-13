Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was set to appear in court Friday for an arraignment hearing on a DUI charge. We’re told he didn’t show up for court and a warrant has been issued for Rodriguez on a charge of failure to appear.

According to UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, Rodriguez was arrested on that DUI charge early in the morning on May 8 on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

Monroe says Rodriguez drew the attention of officers because he was operating his vehicle with no operational tail lights. The arrest citation says Rodriguez had slurred speech and there was “an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from within the vehicle.”

The judge set his bond to $200 on the failure to appear charge.

This is a developing story.

