WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy leads toast for Kentucky CancerLink event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nonprofit is kicking off a new campaign inspired in part by one of our anchors.

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in late 2020. The following year, when doctors declared her cancer-free, she celebrated with champagne from friends.

Leaders with the nonprofit, Kentucky CancerLink, saw that post and decided to do something similar for cancer survivors in the bluegrass.

Kristen helped them kick off the inaugural Champagne Campaign by honoring Kentucky CancerLink founder, Vicki Blevins-Booth.

Seventy-five attendees raised their glasses for Blevins-Booth. She’s retiring after 15 years leading Kentucky CancerLink.

