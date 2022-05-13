Advertisement

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy leads toast for Kentucky CancerLink event

A Lexington nonprofit is kicking off a new campaign inspired in part by one of our anchors,...
A Lexington nonprofit is kicking off a new campaign inspired in part by one of our anchors, Kristen Kennedy.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nonprofit is kicking off a new campaign inspired in part by one of our anchors.

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in late 2020. The following year, when doctors declared her cancer-free, she celebrated with champagne from friends.

Leaders with the nonprofit, Kentucky CancerLink, saw that post and decided to do something similar for cancer survivors in the bluegrass.

Kristen helped them kick off the inaugural Champagne Campaign by honoring Kentucky CancerLink founder, Vicki Blevins-Booth.

Seventy-five attendees raised their glasses for Blevins-Booth. She’s retiring after 15 years leading Kentucky CancerLink.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials at the scene tell us swimming pool chemicals were being mixed inside a...
5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
According to the Burnside Polic Dept., 41-year-old Chasity Shelton was reported missing Tuesday...
Police looking for missing Pulaski County woman
Wickland Drive shooting 2022
Surveillance camera captures shooting at Lexington home
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Disturbing details emerge in court hearing for Lexington mother accused of killing children

Latest News

Nurses are calling for change in their field after two long years of hospitals being...
‘Safe ratios save lives:’ Ky. nurses push for change at state capitol
WATCH | Honoring Derby winning Black jockeys from Lexington
WATCH | Honoring Derby winning Black jockeys from Lexington
We want to show you what you should or should not do before you chemically prep your own pool...
Tips for chemically prepping your pool this summer
Early voting begins in Kentucky
WATCH | Early voting begins in Kentucky