Advertisement

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr commits to UK

Scherr averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season for Oregon.
Maddie Scherr is heading to Lexington.
Maddie Scherr is heading to Lexington.(Maddie Scherr's Twitter.)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Miss Basketball and 5-star prospect Maddie Scherr has committed to Kentucky.

The Oregon transfer announced her decision on Twitter Friday night.

As a sophomore last season with the Ducks, Scherr started in 28 games and averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Scherr played in 22 of Oregon’s 24 games as a true freshman, starting the final four games of the season.

Scherr graduated as Ryle’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and assists and led them to the 2019 state title.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Disturbing details emerge in court hearing for Lexington mother accused of killing children
Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

Latest News

Former UK tight end Justin Rigg is now a Cincinnati Bengal.
Justin Rigg signs free agent deal with Bengals
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
UK: Chris Rodriguez not in court due to attorney’s scheduling mistake
Wildcats drop game to Gators, 9-3
No. 5 Florida uses walks, key hits to punch SEC Semifinal ticket
The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced tickets to the 2022 Tournament will go on sale...
Volunteer registration open for 2022 Barbasol Championship