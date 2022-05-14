Advertisement

Heart Walk raises $280k at Keeneland

The American Heart Association hosted a Heart Walk at Keeneland on Saturday
The American Heart Association hosted a Heart Walk at Keeneland on Saturday
The American Heart Association hosted a Heart Walk at Keeneland on Saturday(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Heart Association hosted a Heart Walk at Keeneland on Saturday. The Heart Walk is focused on raising awareness and funds to support research.

“We’re here today to kind of spread the message about heart disease, stroke, prevention, all of those things,” Director of Marketing and Communications for LifePoint Central Kentucky, Emily McCarthy said.

“Everything that we’re doing from a fundraising standpoint is to support research so that we can fund lifesaving research that will help us improve lives,” Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Andrea Ooten, said.

More than one thousand people participated in the Central Kentucky Heart Walk to raise awareness for heart disease. Many participants chose to participate to support a loved one.

“I do what I do because of my mom, Betty Chandler. She had a TAVR last year, turned 75, and she’s doing her thing, American Heart Association volunteer, Stephanie Thurman said.

Others, like Ronald Mullins, are survivors, working to raise awareness and show their appreciation for life. Mullins had a stroke in November 2021 due to heart problems.

“I’m working better but now we are here walking today to with my friends to celebrate just being happy and life,” Mullins said.

He attended the Heart Walk with just a few members of his large support group including his wife, children and one of the many nurses who helped take care of him while he was in the hospital following his stroke.

“I was fortunate enough to have Ronnie come to my floor just because he had a stoke but through that we have developed a great relationship. He is the true hero. He did all the work,” Nurse manager, Kimberly Cunciff said.

Saturday’s Heart Walk was the first the Mullins family has attended but it won’t be their last.

“We will be here every year, supporting the cause, raising awareness and just celebrating life,” Ronald’s wife, Jessica Mullins said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
UK: Chris Rodriguez not in court due to attorney’s scheduling mistake
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the...
Oliver Lewis Way to be closed Saturday for Lexington’s first-ever StreetFest

Latest News

The university's goal is to fill more than 700 positions.
‘UK is really like a small city:” UK hosts campus-wide job fair to help with growth
COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky
WATCH | COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (5/13/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (5/13/2022)
Fayette Co. attorney candidates talk decriminalizing marijuana
WATCH | Fayette Co. attorney candidates talk decriminalizing marijuana