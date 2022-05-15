Advertisement

2 dead in Knox County three-vehicle collision

KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time. The collision is under investigation by detective Jake Middleton.(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police received a call early Sunday morning of a three-vehicle collision on US 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County.

KSP responded along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department to begin an investigation. Police found Fredrick Carnes (23) of Pineville was traveling North in the southbound lanes of travel. Carnes collided head-on with a Dodge Charger driven by a 16-year-old male from Girdler.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

The passenger of the Dodge Charger, a 17-year-old female was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries. The status of her injuries is currently unknown.

A third vehicle, driven by Steven Cox (41), was also traveling south in the right lane. His vehicle was struck by the Charger, in an attempt to avoid the collision. Cox didn’t receive any injuries.

KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time. The collision is under investigation by detective Jake Middleton.

